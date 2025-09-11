Former Presidents lose official residences under new law  Mahinda set to return to Carlton House

Under the provisions of the newly enacted “Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act,” former presidents are now required to return the official residences previously allocated to them.

Former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa, Maithripala Sirisena, and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga are currently residing in official residences. However, as per the law passed yesterday (10), they are no longer entitled to this privilege.

Accordingly, reports indicate that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to vacate his official residence today (11).

A spokesperson for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) stated that he is set to return to his private residence at the Carlton House in Hambantota.

Furthermore, political sources suggest that former Presidents Maithripala Sirisena and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga are also expected to return their official residences to the state.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has stated that if the official residences are not handed over as required, written notice will be issued demanding compliance.

The Ministry further noted that it expects to act in accordance with the provisions of the new Act moving forward.

A spokesperson said the legislation is currently being studied in detail, and appropriate actions will be taken accordingly.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne endorsed the certification on the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill which was passed in Parliament yesterday (10).

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill was passed in Parliament by a majority of 150 votes.

The debate on the second reading of the Bill began at 11.30 a.m. yesterday and was followed by a second reading vote at around 3.30 pm, with 151 votes in favour and 1 vote against.

This Bill, which was presented to Parliament on 7 August 2025 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, was a Bill to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, No. 4 of 1986.

Accordingly, any residence provided to, or monthly allowance paid to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 2 of the repealed Act; monthly secretarial allowance paid to, and official transport and such other facilities provided to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 3 of the repealed Act; and monthly pension paid to the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 4 of the repealed Act, will be abolished.