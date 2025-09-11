Police arrest two suspects linked to separate shooting incidents

September 11, 2025   07:48 am

Two suspects connected to separate shooting incidents have been arrested, police stated.

One suspect was taken into custody last evening (10) in Attidiya by a team of officers from the Western Province South Crimes Division.

He has been apprehended in connection with a shooting that occurred on August 24.

In that incident, an unidentified individual arrived in a three-wheeler and fatally shot a person along the Malani Bulathsinhala Mawatha in Boralesgamuwa.

According to police, the arrested suspect is believed to be the driver of the three-wheeler used in the shooting. He is a 22-year-old resident of Mount Lavinia.

The Western Province South Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

In a separate case, another individual has been arrested by officers of the Police Special Task Force Intelligence Unit in connection with a shooting that occurred on August 22 in the Seewalipura area of Borella.

The individual was arrested in Ragama following a raid by the STF Intelligence Unit.

The suspect, a 17-year-old resident of Aramangoda, Buthpitiya, was subsequently handed over to the Ragama Police for further investigation.

Investigations have so far revealed that this suspect is a close associate of an organized criminal and drug trafficker.

Further inquiries are being conducted by the Ragama Police.

