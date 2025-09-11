Police arrest two suspects linked to separate shooting incidents

Two suspects connected to separate shooting incidents have been arrested, police stated.

One suspect was taken into custody last evening (10) in Attidiya by a team of officers from the Western Province South Crimes Division.

He has been apprehended in connection with a shooting that occurred on August 24.

In that incident, an unidentified individual arrived in a three-wheeler and fatally shot a person along the Malani Bulathsinhala Mawatha in Boralesgamuwa.

According to police, the arrested suspect is believed to be the driver of the three-wheeler used in the shooting. He is a 22-year-old resident of Mount Lavinia.

The Western Province South Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

In a separate case, another individual has been arrested by officers of the Police Special Task Force Intelligence Unit in connection with a shooting that occurred on August 22 in the Seewalipura area of Borella.

The individual was arrested in Ragama following a raid by the STF Intelligence Unit.

The suspect, a 17-year-old resident of Aramangoda, Buthpitiya, was subsequently handed over to the Ragama Police for further investigation.

Investigations have so far revealed that this suspect is a close associate of an organized criminal and drug trafficker.

Further inquiries are being conducted by the Ragama Police.