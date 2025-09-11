Fire at Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery contained

The fire that broke out at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery yesterday (10) has now been fully brought under control.

Reports state that multiple fire engines, including seven from the Colombo Fire Brigade, were deployed to contain the fire.

The fire had erupted last evening in a fuel tank undergoing maintenance work at the refinery.

According to Ada Derana reporters, it took a considerable amount of time to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

A local investigation is scheduled to take place today (11) to determine the cause.