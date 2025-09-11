SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Nepal

SriLankan Airlines has resumed flights to Nepal following the reopening of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Accordingly, the first SriLankan Airlines flight departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (11), Deepal Perera, the Head of Corporate Communications at SriLankan Airlines.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL-181 departed to Kathmandu on at 08:15 a.m.

This flight is scheduled to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at 11:41 a.m. and is expected to return with passengers from Nepal.

The flight is expected to land at the BIA at 04:40 p.m.

Due to the recent unrest in Nepal, the country’s international airport had been closed, and as a result, SriLankan Airlines suspended flights between Sri Lanka and Nepal.

SriLankan Airlines provided accommodation and hotel facilities for 35 stranded passengers who had arrived at the BIA last morning to travel to Kathmandu, Nepal, an airport official at Katunayake stated.

At present, SriLankan Airlines is the only airline operating flights to Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

These flights are scheduled four times a week — on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays —Deepal Perera noted.