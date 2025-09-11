SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Nepal

SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Nepal

September 11, 2025   09:51 am

SriLankan Airlines has resumed flights to Nepal following the reopening of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Accordingly, the first SriLankan Airlines flight departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (11), Deepal Perera, the Head of Corporate Communications at SriLankan Airlines.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL-181 departed to Kathmandu on at 08:15 a.m.

This flight is scheduled to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at 11:41 a.m. and is expected to return with passengers from Nepal.

The flight is expected to land at the BIA at 04:40 p.m.

Due to the recent unrest in Nepal, the country’s international airport had been closed, and as a result, SriLankan Airlines suspended flights between Sri Lanka and Nepal.

SriLankan Airlines provided accommodation and hotel facilities for 35 stranded passengers who had arrived at the BIA last morning to travel to Kathmandu, Nepal, an airport official at Katunayake stated.

At present, SriLankan Airlines is the only airline operating flights to Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

These flights are scheduled four times a week — on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays —Deepal Perera noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)