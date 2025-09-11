106 judicial officers, including magistrates and district judges transferred

September 11, 2025   10:39 am

A total of 106 judicial officers, including magistrates and district judges have been transferred.

The transfers will be in effect from September 15, the Judicial Service Commission stated. 

It is stated that these transfers have been granted to Magistrates, Additional Magistrates, District Judges, Additional District Judges and Registrars.

Accordingly, Maligakanda Magistrate Lochana Abeywickrama Weerasinghe has been transferred to the Mahara Magistrate’s Court while Mahara Magistrate H.G.J.R. Perera has been transferred to the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, the Judicial Service Commission said. 

Meanwhile, Galle Magistrate I.N.N. Kumara Gamage has been transferred as the Fort Magistrate and Kurunegala Magistrate N.D.B. Gunaratne has been named as the Gampaha Additional District Judge.

The Judicial Service Commission also stated that Colombo Additional Magistrate P.S. Pathirana has been transferred as the Balapitiya Magistrate while the Balapitiya Magistrate, R.D. Janaka has been named as the Colombo Additional Magistrate.

Additionally, the Judicial Service Commission further stated that 17 individuals who were trained at the Sri Lanka Judges’ Institute (SLJI) have been appointed as Magistrates and Additional District Judges under these transfers.

