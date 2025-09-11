Chaos at Delhi Airport: Over 200 passengers deplaned from Air Indias Singapore-Bound plane

Chaos at Delhi Airport: Over 200 passengers deplaned from Air Indias Singapore-Bound plane

September 11, 2025   10:42 am

Over 200 passengers on Air India flight AI2380 to Singapore have been forced to deplane at the Delhi airport after enduring nearly two hours inside an aircraft with malfunctioning air conditioning and electrical systems on Wednesday night (10).

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was scheduled to depart around 11:00 p.m. when technical issues emerged, according to PTI. The faulty air conditioning system left passengers uncomfortable, with some resorting to using newspapers and magazines to fan themselves.

After approximately two hours of waiting inside the aircraft, all passengers were evacuated to the terminal building.

The airline crew did not provide specific reasons for the decision to deplane the passengers, the report by the PTI stated.

Air India has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident that left hundreds of travelers stranded at the Delhi airport. Social media platforms showed video evidence of passengers attempting to cope with the uncomfortable conditions by using printed materials as makeshift fans.

- Agencies

