Tusker Mahasilu found dead in Okkampitiya

The carcass of an elephant named Mahasilu, which had been seen roaming in Buttala and Okkampitiya, has been discovered this morning (11) in a paddy field in Ilukpitiya, Okkampitiya.

The exact cause of the death of the elephant has not yet been determined, but a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out, according to reports.

This elephant, known for its majestic presence in the area and for having two well-developed tusks, has prompted a special investigation by wildlife officers regarding its death.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by officials from the Monaragala Wildlife Office.