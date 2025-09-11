Politicians and diplomats visit ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Wijerama residence

A group of politicians and diplomats have visited the official residence of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wijerama Road in Colombo this morning (11).

This comes in the wake of reports that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to vacate the official residence today.

According to the provisions of the new law titled ‘Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act’, former presidents are now required to return their state-provided official residences back to the government.

Former President Rajapaksa has been residing in an official residence up to now, but under the Act passed yesterday (10), he no longer receives the entitlement.

Accordingly, he is expected to leave the Colombo residence and move to his private residence, Carlton House in Hambantota, according to a spokesperson of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Additionally, political sources say that other former presidents, Maithripala Sirisena and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, will also be required to return their official residences to the government.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has stated that if the official residences are not handed over as required, written notice will be issued demanding compliance.

The Ministry further noted that it expects to act in accordance with the provisions of the new Act moving forward.

A spokesperson said the legislation is currently being studied in detail, and appropriate actions will be taken accordingly.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne endorsed the certification on the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill which was passed in Parliament yesterday (10).

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill was passed in Parliament by a majority of 150 votes.

The debate on the second reading of the Bill began at 11.30 a.m. yesterday and was followed by a second reading vote at around 3.30 pm, with 151 votes in favour and 1 vote against.

This Bill, which was presented to Parliament on 7 August 2025 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, was a Bill to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, No. 4 of 1986.

Accordingly, any residence provided to, or monthly allowance paid to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 2 of the repealed Act; monthly secretarial allowance paid to, and official transport and such other facilities provided to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 3 of the repealed Act; and monthly pension paid to the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 4 of the repealed Act, will be abolished.