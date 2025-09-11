Podi Manike derails between Haliela and Badulla stations

Train services along the Upcountry Railway Line have been disrupted owing to the derailment of the ‘Podi Manike’ train (1006) which was traveling from the Badulla Railway Station to Kandy and Colombo Fort at around 8.50 a.m.

The derailment occurred between Badulla and Haliela railway stations at around 09.10 am, the Department of Railways said.

Accordingly, the Department of Railways stated that the trains plying along the Upcountry Railway Line will experience delays.