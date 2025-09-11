Police SI arrested on suspicion of maintaining close ties with Kehelbaddara Padme

A Sub-Inspector of Police has been arrested on suspicion of maintaining close ties with ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, a known member of an organized criminal gang.

According to Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, the suspect, was taken into custody by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrested Sub-Inspector is reported to be attached to the Gampaha Division’s Crime Investigation Unit, the spokesperson confirmed.

Following the recent extradition of ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and four other criminal gang members from Indonesia, the CID has been interrogating the suspects.

Based on revelations made during those interrogations, the Sub-Inspector in question was identified and subsequently taken into custody.