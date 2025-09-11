Appeals Court issues notices in case seeking national land management policy

Appeals Court issues notices in case seeking national land management policy

September 11, 2025   12:53 pm

The Court of Appeal has issued notices to several parties, including the Minister of Lands and the Minister of Environment, instructing them to submit their responses on November 28 in relation to a petition calling for the formulation of a National Land Management Policy in Sri Lanka.

The petition was filed by the Centre for Environmental Justice, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case was taken up today (11) before a bench comprising Justices Dhammika Ganepola and Adithya Patabendi.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare informed court that the lack of a national land management plan has led to a multitude of problems in the country.

He explained that agricultural land, forest reserves, wetlands, and human settlements have not been properly identified or demarcated, resulting in not only environmental crises but also various other issues.

Due to this, the country is currently unable to make optimal use of its land resources, he argued.

Highlighting that Sri Lanka is an island nation with limited land, the counsel emphasised the urgent need to maximise land use efficiency, warning that the absence of a proper national plan hampers the country’s ability to achieve productivity and sustainability goals.

After reviewing the submissions, the Court of Appeal ordered notices to be issued to the Minister of Lands, the Minister of Environment, the Director General of Wildlife, and several other respondents, requiring them to present their responses on November 28.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)