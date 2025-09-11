Appeals Court issues notices in case seeking national land management policy

The Court of Appeal has issued notices to several parties, including the Minister of Lands and the Minister of Environment, instructing them to submit their responses on November 28 in relation to a petition calling for the formulation of a National Land Management Policy in Sri Lanka.

The petition was filed by the Centre for Environmental Justice, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case was taken up today (11) before a bench comprising Justices Dhammika Ganepola and Adithya Patabendi.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare informed court that the lack of a national land management plan has led to a multitude of problems in the country.

He explained that agricultural land, forest reserves, wetlands, and human settlements have not been properly identified or demarcated, resulting in not only environmental crises but also various other issues.

Due to this, the country is currently unable to make optimal use of its land resources, he argued.

Highlighting that Sri Lanka is an island nation with limited land, the counsel emphasised the urgent need to maximise land use efficiency, warning that the absence of a proper national plan hampers the country’s ability to achieve productivity and sustainability goals.

After reviewing the submissions, the Court of Appeal ordered notices to be issued to the Minister of Lands, the Minister of Environment, the Director General of Wildlife, and several other respondents, requiring them to present their responses on November 28.