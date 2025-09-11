Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has vacated his official residence located at Wijerama Road in Colombo 07.

The former President and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa, left the Wijerama Road residence at around 1:15 p.m.

A large crowd was seen flocked at the Wijerama Road, as the former President prepared to vacate his official residence.

Meanwhile, a group of politicians and diplomats visited the official residence of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wijerama Road in Colombo this morning (11).

The development came in the wake of reports that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa decided to vacate the official residence today.

According to the provisions of the new law titled ‘Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act’, former presidents are now required to return their state-provided official residences back to the government.

Former President Rajapaksa had been residing in an official residence up to now, but under the Act passed yesterday (10) in Parliament, he no longer receives the entitlement.

Accordingly, he is expected to move to his private residence, Carlton House in Hambantota, according to a spokesperson of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Additionally, political sources say that other former presidents, Maithripala Sirisena and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, will also be required to return their official residences to the government.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government stated that if the official residences are not handed over as required, written notice will be issued demanding compliance.

The Ministry further noted that it expects to act in accordance with the provisions of the new Act moving forward.

A spokesperson said the legislation is currently being studied in detail, and appropriate actions will be taken accordingly.

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne endorsed the certification on the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill which was passed in Parliament yesterday.

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill was passed in Parliament by a majority of 150 votes.

During the vote on the second reading of the Bill, 151 Members of Parliament voted in favour while 1 MP voted against it.

This Bill, which was presented to Parliament on 7 August 2025 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, was a Bill to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, No. 4 of 1986.

Accordingly, following the enactment of the legislation, any residence provided to, or monthly allowance paid to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 2 of the repealed Act; monthly secretarial allowance paid to, and official transport and such other facilities provided to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 3 of the repealed Act; and monthly pension paid to the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 4 of the repealed Act, have been abolished.