President meets new board members of Ceylon Chamber of Commerce

September 11, 2025   03:23 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with the newly appointed Board of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce today (11) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the discussion, President Dissanayake explained the government’s current economic approach, its direction and the manner in which the state and private sectors are being integrated to drive development and provide necessary facilities to the business community, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The President emphasized that by setting clear goals and formulating policies to achieve them, can support economic growth, promote social well-being and strengthen environmental sustainability, thereby contributing to a more prosperous future for the country. 

Accordingly, the new Board of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce presented their vision, contributions to the national economy, future plans and proposals for the upcoming budget to the President, the PMD stated.

Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Krishan Balendra, Vice Chairman Bingumal Thewarathanthri, Deputy Vice Chairman Vinod Hirdaramani and several others were present at the meeting.

-PMD

