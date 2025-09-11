Former Director General and Director of UDA granted bail

Former Director General and Director of UDA granted bail

September 11, 2025   03:52 pm

Former Director General of the Urban Development Authority (UDA) Sampath Sumedha Ratnayake and former Director (Lands) of the UDA Weerawansa Perera, who were arrested on corruption charges, have been released on bail Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued this order after considering the facts presented by Bribery Commission officials and the legal representatives of the accused.

The duo had been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 9:30 a.m. this morning (11), over allegations of financial misappropriation of state funds.

According to investigations by the Bribery Commission, a 55.5-perch plot of UDA-owned land located at Mayura Place, Colombo 05, had been leased out on a temporary rental basis, resulting in a financial loss of over Rs. 29.5 million to the UDA.

They are alleged to have committed an offence of corruption in connection with the land transaction, the Bribery Commission stated.

The arrested individuals were later produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. 

