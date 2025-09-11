Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure

The Commanding Officer of the army camp in Palinagar, a Lieutenant Colonel, has been arrested by the Western Province North Police Crime Division.

He has been arrested for allegedly selling 260 rounds of ammunition used in T-56 rifles for Rs. 650,000 to the underworld criminal figure known as ‘Commando Salintha’, who was recently arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia.

He is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police said that the Lieutenant Colonel of the Sri Lanka Army was arrested by officers of the Western Province North Police Crime Division while serving as the commanding officer of the army camp in Palinagar.

It has been revealed that 260 live rounds of ammunition used in T-56 firearms were given by the arrested suspect in two batches of 200 and 60 bullets to the underworld figure, and that he had received a sum of Rs. 650,000 in return for them.

It is also reported that the Lieutenant Colonel had previously served at the Commando Regiment Headquarters in Ganemulla in 2017, where ‘Commando Salintha’ had served under him.

However, it is reported that the arrested army officer was later removed from the regiment due to a disciplinary issue and was assigned to serve in the Light Infantry Regiment.