Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure

September 11, 2025   05:51 pm

The Commanding Officer of the army camp in Palinagar, a Lieutenant Colonel, has been arrested by the Western Province North Police Crime Division.

He has been arrested for allegedly selling 260 rounds of ammunition used in T-56 rifles for Rs. 650,000 to the underworld criminal figure known as ‘Commando Salintha’, who was recently arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

He is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police said that the Lieutenant Colonel of the Sri Lanka Army was arrested by officers of the Western Province North Police Crime Division while serving as the commanding officer of the army camp in Palinagar.

It has been revealed that 260 live rounds of ammunition used in T-56 firearms were given by the arrested suspect in two batches of 200 and 60 bullets to the underworld figure, and that he had received a sum of Rs. 650,000 in return for them.

It is also reported that the Lieutenant Colonel had previously served at the Commando Regiment Headquarters in Ganemulla in 2017, where ‘Commando Salintha’ had served under him.

However, it is reported that the arrested army officer was later removed from the regiment due to a disciplinary issue and was assigned to serve in the Light Infantry Regiment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm