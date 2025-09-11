15 Sri Lankan underworld figures in custody in foreign countries: Minister

Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala says that a total of fifteen Sri Lankan underworld figures with Interpol ‘Red Notice’ issued against them are currently in the custody of authorities in foreign countries, including Russia, Oman, India and Dubai in UAE.

He stated that they will be brought back to Sri Lanka once security issues are concluded in the respective countries.

The minister revealed this while delivering a statement in the Parliament on Thursday (11).

He further stated that from January 01 this year to date, 11 organised criminals who were hiding abroad have been arrested and brought back to the country.

Minister Wijepala revealed that from January this year to September 10, a total of 105 organised crimes have been reported and that a total of 322 suspects have been arrested in connection with those incidents, including 33 shooters, 24 motorcycle riders and 265 suspects accused of aiding and abetting.

He added that from January to date, a total of 1,698 firearms have been seized, including 58 T-56 rifles, 61 pistols, 40 revolvers, 169 12-bore guns, 33 home-made ‘Galkatas’ hand guns, 6 repeaters, 1331 gunpowder firearms and other weapons.

The minister stated that Sri Lankan organised criminals are reportedly hiding in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Italy, France, Switzerland, Indonesia, Canada, Russia, Oman and India to evade the law.

Presently, 15 individuals who have been issued Red Notices and identified as major criminals and drug traffickers hiding abroad have been arrested in Russia, Oman, Dubai and India, he said, adding that measures are being taken to bring them back to the island.