2026 Budget Speech on November 7

The Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that the second reading of the Appropriation Bill (also known as the Budget Speech) for the year 2026 will be held on 7 November, 2025, followed by the budget debate from 8 November to 5 December, 2025.

This decision was made at today’s (11) meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramarathne.

Accordingly, the Secretary General stated that the first reading of the Appropriation Bill will be presented to Parliament on 26 September, 2025.

In his capacity as the Minister of Finance, the President will present the second reading of the Appropriation Bill (the Budget Speech) on 7 November, and it has been decided to allocate six days, from 8 November to 14 November, for the second reading debate.

The vote on the second reading will take place on 14 November at 6:00 PM, the statement said.

Thereafter, the Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from 15 November to 5 December, and the third reading vote will be held on 5 December at 6.00 p.m.

During this period, the Budget Debate will be held every day, including Saturdays, excluding public holidays and Sundays. It has also been decided that during the Committee Stage debate period, Parliament will meet at 9.30 a.m. on Mondays and at 9.00 a.m. on all other days.

Accordingly, it has been agreed to allocate time for 5 Questions for Oral Answers and 1 Question Under Standing Orders 27(2) in addition to the business under Standing Orders 22(1) to (6) every day during this period.

It was also decided to hold the budget debate until 6.00 pm during this period and to debate Motions at the Adjournment Time from 6.00 pm to 6.30 pm every day except on vote days, based on a 50:50 ratio for the government and the opposition, the Secretary-General further stated.