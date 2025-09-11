President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals

September 11, 2025   08:28 pm

United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, together with a delegation of senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (11) for discussions.

The heads of the USTR delegation, who commended the delegation appointed by the Sri Lankan government to negotiate the US tariffs on products imported from Sri Lanka, also praised the progress the country has achieved in its economic recovery, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

Attention was also drawn to the assistance extended by the USTR towards Sri Lanka’s economic affairs to date, as well as to potential trade agreements expected to be developed between the two countries in the future.

The President, noting that Sri Lanka is a small economy in recovery, emphasised that even minor external shocks could have a considerable impact on the nation, the PMD said. 

He pointed out that in moving forward with trade negotiations, all such factors should be taken into account. He further underlined the importance of ensuring that every decision made should focus on strengthening the long-term bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States.

The USTR delegation included Emily Ashby, Director for South Asia; Brendan Lynch, Assistant United States Trade Representative for South and Central Asia; Daniel Jackson, Economic and Commercial Officer of the U.S. Embassy in Colombo; and Anthony Pirnot, Political and Economic Counsellor, it added.

Representing Sri Lanka were Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development; Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank; Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance; Duminda Hulugamuwa, Senior Economic Adviser to the President; and K.A. Wimalenthiraja, Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development.

--PMD--

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Customs revenue increases to Rs. 429 Billion after the arrivals of 154,000 imported vehicles (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

Opposition seeks explanation from Speaker after no-confidence motion dismissed without debate (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm