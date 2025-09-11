Our task is not to shield children from technology, but to guide them - PM

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, officially launched STEM Feed in Sri Lanka, a new in-app destination on TikTok offering credible science, technology, engineering and mathematics content.

This initiative embarks on a new era where TikTok will come together to reimagine how education can be accessed, shared, and strengthened in a digital-first world setting the stage for a transformative initiative aimed at expanding digital learning opportunities for the country’s youth.

Speaking at the launch held today (11) at the ICT Hotel Ratnadipa in Colombo, the Prime Minister said, “Our task is not to shield children from technology, but to guide them to use it wisely, critically, and creatively, so that it becomes a tool for growth rather than harm.”

Delivering the keynote address the Prime Minister emphasized the government’s initiative on establishing the Task Force that brings together a multidisciplinary team of officials, educators, academics, technology experts, child protection advocates, and private sector partners aiming to make Sri Lanka’s education system inclusive, future-ready, and resilient, the statement said.

The Prime Minister commended the partnerships of global platforms like TikTok in stepping forward to align with our national priorities and supporting to inspire young people in STEM subjects and to make knowledge engaging and accessible beyond textbooks. She further encouraged the dedicated feed of STEM to focus on STEAM subjects including Arts and Humanities in building an innovative, balanced, and empowered youth generation.

Commenting on this milestone for digital education, Ferdous Mottakin, Head of Public Policy & Government Relations for South Asia at TikTok, stated that the launch of the STEM Feed in Sri Lanka is not only about expanding access to educational content, but also about ensuring that such learning takes place within a safe, transparent, and trusted digital environment.

The event was attended by the Ferdous Mottakin, Head of public policy and government relations, south Asia, TikTok, Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Eranga Weeraratne, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Chairman of National Education Commission Prof. A. Sarath Ananda along with government officials, Media personnel and creators.