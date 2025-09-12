Suspect identified in murder of mother and son in Karandeniya

A suspect has been identified in connection with the incident of the murder of a 74-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son in Karandeniya, according to police.

A 74-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son, who were residing at Kotawela in Karandeniya, were attacked and killed with a sharp weapon in the Kabulagoda area of the Karandeniya Police Division last evening (11), police said.

The bodies have been placed at the Elpitiya Hospital’s morgue.

The 43-year-old suspect, who is suspected of committing the murder, has been identified as a resident of a house near the victims’ home.

However, the motive behind the killings is yet to be uncovered, police said.

Karandeniya Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.