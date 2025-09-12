Suspect identified in murder of mother and son in Karandeniya

Suspect identified in murder of mother and son in Karandeniya

September 12, 2025   07:28 am

A suspect has been identified in connection with the incident of the murder of a 74-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son in  Karandeniya, according to police.

A 74-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son, who were residing at Kotawela in Karandeniya, were attacked and killed with a sharp weapon in the Kabulagoda area of the Karandeniya Police Division last evening (11), police said.

The bodies have been placed at the Elpitiya Hospital’s morgue.

The 43-year-old suspect, who is suspected of committing the murder, has been identified as a resident of a house near the victims’ home.

However, the motive behind the killings is yet to be uncovered, police said.

Karandeniya Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)