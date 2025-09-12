Harsha raises concerns over Bribery Commissions financial management

September 12, 2025   08:34 am

The Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF), MP Dr. Harsha de Silva, has raised concerns regarding the financial management of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), questioning whether the institution can be considered truly independent under its current framework.

He made these remarks when CIABOC officials appeared before the Committee to discuss the Commission’s budget estimates.

Dr. de Silva noted:

“As far as I know, there is a macro-level issue here. The fundamental question is what we mean by independence. If an institution does not have financial independence, how can it claim to be independent? The issue then arises as to how the powers granted are exercised, and who has the authority to appoint the necessary staff.”

Addressing the Committee, CIABOC Director General Ranga Dissanayake stated that although provisions had been made to establish a dedicated staff for the Commission, this had not been implemented even after nearly two years.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary to the Ministry of Finance A.K. Seneviratne acknowledged that, in line with Dr. de Silva’s observations, there remains a serious concern as to whether the financial management of CIABOC operates independently.

