Six live exotic snakes were seized at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from a Sri Lankan national arriving from Bangkok via Chennai on a IndiGo Airlines flight, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The interception was carried out by Sri Lanka Customs’ Narcotic Control Unit in collaboration with the Biodiversity, Cultural, and National Heritage Protection Unit.

The female passenger, in her early 40s, had concealed the snakes in her checked-in baggage.

The seized reptiles included:

• 1 Speckled Kingsnake

• 1 Yellow Anaconda

• 3 Honduran Milk Snakes

• 1 Ball Python

All species are listed under CITES Appendix II and are subject to international controls due to the threats posed by the exotic pet trade, said Sri Lanka Customs.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation provided technical support in species identification and handling, ensuring the safe management of the animals. This seizure highlights the importance of inter-agency collaboration in combating illegal wildlife trafficking, the statement said.

Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken under the Customs Ordinance, the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, and the Animal Diseases Act, it said.

Sri Lanka Customs reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country’s biodiversity and preventing its misuse as a hub for transnational wildlife trafficking, the statement added.