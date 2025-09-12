The Chinese government has agreed to provide the full requirement of school uniform material required for 4,418,404 government and government-aided school students in Sri Lanka for the year 2026 as a grant.

An official ceremony to exchange the relevant certificates of agreement was held yesterday (11) at the Ministry of Education premises in Battaramulla.

The event was held under the patronage of the Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Madura Seneviratne, and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

During the ceremony, the exchange of certificates confirming the provision of uniform material for 2026 took place between the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewa, and Ambassador Qi Zhenhong.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne said:

“China donated 11.82 million meters of fabric to Sri Lanka for 2025. This covered the entire national requirement and directly benefited more than 4.6 million students across the country.”

This contribution, valued at over Rs. 5.17 billion, ensured that every child, from the primary student to senior students preparing for national examinations, could pursue education with dignity and equality, he said.

“A similar contribution for 2026 should be greatly appreciated,” he added.