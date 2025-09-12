China to provide Sri Lankas full requirement of school uniforms for 2026

China to provide Sri Lankas full requirement of school uniforms for 2026

September 12, 2025   09:53 am

The Chinese government has agreed to provide the full requirement of school uniform material required for 4,418,404 government and government-aided school students in Sri Lanka for the year 2026 as a grant.

An official ceremony to exchange the relevant certificates of agreement was held yesterday (11) at the Ministry of Education premises in Battaramulla. 

The event was held under the patronage of the Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Madura Seneviratne, and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

During the ceremony, the exchange of certificates confirming the provision of uniform material for 2026 took place between the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewa, and Ambassador Qi Zhenhong.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne said:

“China donated 11.82 million meters of fabric to Sri Lanka for 2025. This covered the entire national requirement and directly benefited more than 4.6 million students across the country.”

This contribution, valued at over Rs. 5.17 billion, ensured that every child, from the primary student to senior students preparing for national examinations, could pursue education with dignity and equality, he said.

“A similar contribution for 2026 should be greatly appreciated,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)