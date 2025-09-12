True strength comes from our roots, not positions or privileges  Namal

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has reflected on his father’s departure from the official residence on Wijerama Road, Colombo 07.

He said that it was a reminder that true strength comes from one’s roots and the love of the people, rather than from positions or privileges.

“My father, Mahinda Rajapaksa, leaves the official residence in Colombo and returns to Tangalle, the place where it all began. A reminder that true strength comes from our roots, the love of the people, not positions or privileges,” he posted on X.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa vacated the Wijerama residence yesterday (11) and returned to his family home, Carlton House, in Tangalle.

This move followed the enactment of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act which was passed in Parliament on Wednesday (10), which required former presidents to return official residences provided by the state.