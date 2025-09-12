Shasheendra Rajapaksa further remanded

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who faces allegations of offenses under the Public Property Act, has been further remanded until September 19 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions from both Bribery Commission officials and the defense lawyers, said Ada Derana reporter.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested and remanded by the Bribery Commission on charges of committing the offense of “corruption” under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally obtaining Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation for the destruction of his political office, which had been constructed on a Mahaweli land, by protesters during the ’Aragalaya’.