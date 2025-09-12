Two passengers held with mobile phones, tablets and cosmetics worth Rs. 5M at BIA

Two passengers held with mobile phones, tablets and cosmetics worth Rs. 5M at BIA

September 12, 2025   12:10 pm

Two passengers attempting to smuggle a stock of undeclared mobile phones, tablet computers, cosmetics and boxes of tobacco rolling papers worth Rs. 5 million in total have been arrested by customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake during the early hours today (12).

The duo was reportedly arrested while attempting to smuggle the goods through the “Green Channel” at the BIA, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare.

Two passengers arrested in connection with the incident have been identified as residents of Colombo. The suspects, a 32-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, are reported to be engaged in business activities.

According to the officials, the duo had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on SriLankan Airlines flight (UL-226) at 05.30 am today.

Accordingly, customs officers seized five pieces of luggage carried by the suspects, which contained 132 latest-model mobile phones, 14 tablet computers, 1,700 boxes of tobacco rolling papers, and a large stock of cosmetic products.

Further investigations into the suspects are currently being carried out by customs officials at the Katunayake Airport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)