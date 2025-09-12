Two passengers held with mobile phones, tablets and cosmetics worth Rs. 5M at BIA

Two passengers attempting to smuggle a stock of undeclared mobile phones, tablet computers, cosmetics and boxes of tobacco rolling papers worth Rs. 5 million in total have been arrested by customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake during the early hours today (12).

The duo was reportedly arrested while attempting to smuggle the goods through the “Green Channel” at the BIA, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare.

Two passengers arrested in connection with the incident have been identified as residents of Colombo. The suspects, a 32-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, are reported to be engaged in business activities.

According to the officials, the duo had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on SriLankan Airlines flight (UL-226) at 05.30 am today.

Accordingly, customs officers seized five pieces of luggage carried by the suspects, which contained 132 latest-model mobile phones, 14 tablet computers, 1,700 boxes of tobacco rolling papers, and a large stock of cosmetic products.

Further investigations into the suspects are currently being carried out by customs officials at the Katunayake Airport.