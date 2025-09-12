Chinese Ambassador calls on former President Ranil

A special meeting between former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, was held last morning (11) at the political party office on Flower Road, Colombo.

The meeting was arranged at the request of the Chinese Ambassador, said Ada Derana reporter.

Discussions focused on the political situation in Sri Lanka as well as developments at the international level.

Prior to this, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also held a similar discussion with the Chinese Ambassador, before leaving his residence in Colombo yesterday.

The Chinese Ambassador is scheduled to meet with another senior former politician in the near future to continue discussions on related matters.