Chinese Ambassador calls on former President Ranil

Chinese Ambassador calls on former President Ranil

September 12, 2025   12:15 pm

A special meeting between former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, was held last morning (11) at the political party office on Flower Road, Colombo.

The meeting was arranged at the request of the Chinese Ambassador, said Ada Derana reporter. 

Discussions focused on the political situation in Sri Lanka as well as developments at the international level.

Prior to this, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also held a similar discussion with the Chinese Ambassador, before leaving his residence in Colombo yesterday.

The Chinese Ambassador is scheduled to meet with another senior former politician in the near future to continue discussions on related matters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

30 killed, over 1000 injured in two days of violence in Nepal (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Army Lt. Colonel arrested for selling ammunition to underworld figure (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

Ex-President Mahinda vacates residence at Wijerama Road (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

Police broaden probe after new info emerges on chemical stocks used in 'Ice' production (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)

No-Confidence Motion against Dy Defence Minister: Opposition threatens NCM against Speaker (English)