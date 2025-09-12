No decision yet to arrest Udaya Gammanpila, court informed

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Court of Appeal today that no decision has been made at this time to arrest former Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

The writ petition filed by Udaya Gammanpila, alleging that the CID is preparing to arrest him under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and requesting an order to prevent his arrest, was taken up before the Court of Appeal today (12).

Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, appearing on behalf of the CID, informed the court that the police have not yet taken a decision to arrest the petitioner at this moment.

He added that the investigations are still ongoing and that a final decision will be made thereafter.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal postponed the consideration of the petition for September 17.