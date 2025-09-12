Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero granted bail
September 12, 2025 01:06 pm
Former Member of Parliament Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero has been granted bail by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (12), said Ada Derana reporter.
