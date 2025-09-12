Seven including pre-school children injured in Norwood accident

Seven including pre-school children injured in Norwood accident

September 12, 2025   02:13 pm

An accident has occurred in the New Weligama area of Norwood on the Hatton-Bogawantalawa main road this morning (12) when a speeding three-wheeler collided head-on with a car arriving in the opposite direction.

Six pre-school children and a male teacher, who were traveling in the three-wheeler, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Dickoya Base Hospital, police said.

The accident has occurred at around 8.15 am today (12).

According to the Norwood Police, the crash was caused after an unsecured spare part attached to the three-wheeler’s front wheel struck the car, and that the accident had caused severe damage to the three-wheeler.

The female driver of the car has been arrested by Norwood Police.

Of the seven admitted to hospital, six have been discharged after receiving treatments from the out-patient department (OPD), while one child still remains under medical care.

