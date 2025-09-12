Kabir Hashim appointed as new COPA Chair

Kabir Hashim appointed as new COPA Chair

September 12, 2025   02:48 pm

SJB Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim has been appointed as the new Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) for the first session of the Tenth Parliament.

This appointment fills the vacancy created following the resignation of Member of Parliament Aravinda Senarath, who served as the Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) for the first session of the Tenth Parliament, from the position on August 06, 2025. 

The Committee convened in Parliament today (12) to elect the new Chairman, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

For the position of Chair, the name of MP Kabir Hashim was proposed and seconded respectively by Members of Parliament J.C. Alawathuwala and Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

Subsequently, addressing the committee, the new Chair stated that he expects to carry out his duties in a neutral manner, free from political bias, with the cooperation of all members. 

He further expressed his special appreciation for the work performed by former Chair MP Aravinda Senarath and stated that he expects to carry out the responsibilities of his office even more effectively. 

Moreover, the new Chair indicated that he is prepared to take the necessary measures to further systematize the functions of the COPA Committee by formulating new plans, the statement said.

The occasion was also attended by Deputy Minister Sugath Thilakaratne, MPs M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, Rohitha Abeygunawardhana, J.C. Alawathuwala, Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Hector Appuhamy, Kavinda Heshan Jayawardhana, Oshani Umanga, Ruwanthilaka Jayakody, Thushari Jayasingha, M.A.M. Thahir, Lal Premanath, Chanaka Madugoda, as well as Parliament officials including Director (Legislative Services) and Acting Director (Communication) M. Jayalath Perera.

