Prince Harry vows to help war injured during surprise visit to Ukraine

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Kyiv, after an invitation by an organisation that supports Ukrainians with life-changing injuries caused by the war.

The Duke of Sussex said he wanted to do “everything possible” to help the recovery of injured military personnel.

He arrived by train on Friday morning and is understood to have a busy schedule for the day, but no official details can be expected until this evening.

The Guardian newspaper reports that he will outline new plans to help rehabilitate the wounded during the trip.

Superhumans, which helps provide those injured with prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation, told the BBC that it invited Prince Harry to Ukraine.

Founder Olha Rudnieva greeted the prince off the train with a hug, a video released by Ukrainian Railways showed.

She handed the prince a podstakannik – a silver holder for a glass used to drink tea, traditionally provided on night trains across Ukraine.

Harry visited a centre run by the organisation in Lviv in April, but this is his first visit to the capital.

There are tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians with amputations as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – numbers vary, as Ukraine doesn’t give precise statistics on military casualties.

Ahead of Friday’s visit, the prince told the Guardian: “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.”

“We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through.”

The paper reports Prince Harry is joined by a team from his Invictus Games Foundation - which he launched in 2014 for wounded veterans to compete in sports events.

A team from Ukraine was given special permission to compete in the games by President Zelensky in 2022, just months after the war began.

During the opening ceremony, the prince said the world was “united” with the country.

Friday’s visit comes after the Sussex’s charitable foundation Archewell said on Wednesday that it had donated $500,000 (£369,000) to projects supporting injured children from Ukraine and Gaza.

It said the grants would be used to help the World Health Organization with medical evacuations, and to fund work developing prosthetics for young people.

Other members of the Royal Family have expressed support for Ukraine since the start of the war more than three years ago.

The King welcomed Zelensky to his Sandringham estate in Norfolk in March, having previously said the country had faced “indescribable aggression” from Russia.

The Prince of Wales, Harry’s brother, met Ukrainian refugees during a two-day visit to Estonia in March - where he said their resilience was “amazing”.

His trip to Ukraine comes after he met his father King Charles in London on Wednesday, their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024.

