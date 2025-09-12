Indictments served on Ramith Rambukwella

September 12, 2025   04:01 pm

The Bribery Commission has filed indictments before the Colombo High Court against Ramith Rambukwella, son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, for failing to disclose the source of allegedly illegally acquired assets valued at over Rs. 270 million.

The case, filed under the Anti-Corruption Act, charges the accused—who also served as the private secretary to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella—with failing to disclose how he acquired cash and properties amounting to Rs. 275,302,616.06 out of the assets and properties amounting to Rs. 296,566,444.76 acquired by him between January 1, 2022, and November 14, 2023.

According to the charge sheet, the assets allegedly acquired illegally include two residences at a luxury apartment complex on Dharmapala Mawatha, Colombo 07, valued at Rs. 80 million and Rs. 65 million respectively, four bank accounts under the defendant’s name, four bank accounts belonging to his wife, and a Land Rover Discovery valued at over Rs. 18 million.

