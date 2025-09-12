The Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has granted approval for the 2026 budget estimate of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

This approval was granted during a meeting of the Committee held on Thursday (11) in Parliament, chaired by Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee pointed out that just as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) experience financial independence, it is important to grant financial autonomy to institutions such as the Bribery Commission (CIABOC) and the Auditor General’s Department to ensure greater independence in their operations.

He further stated that with such financial independence, these institutions would be able to function more autonomously, irrespective of which government is in power, and free from prevailing political authority.

Accordingly, the Committee decided to inform the Minister of Finance, who is also the President, about this matter, the statement said.

Additionally, Dr. Harsha de Silva stated that the remuneration of the Chairman, Director General, and members of the Commission should be aligned with that of the President of the Court of Appeal. Therefore, as the salary of the President of the Court of Appeal is revised, the salaries of these officials should also be revised accordingly. The Committee Chair also noted that the necessary intervention will be made in this regard.

Members of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake, Harshana Rajakaruna, (Dr.) Kaushalya Ariyaratne, Wijesiri Basnayake, Sunil Rajapaksha, Nimal Palihena, Thilina Samarakoon, and Nishantha Jayaweera participated in the meeting.