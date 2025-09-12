Boat capsizes in Congo, killing 86 people, most of them students

Boat capsizes in Congo, killing 86 people, most of them students

September 12, 2025   08:07 pm

At least 86 people have died after a motorized boat capsized in northwestern Congo’s Equateur Province, state media reported on Friday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday in Basankusu territory, according to the state news agency, which also reported that most of the victims were students.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident although the state media blamed it on “improper loading and night navigation”.

Source: AP

-Agencies

