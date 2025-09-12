Sri Lanka sets sights on welcoming 500,000 Indian travellers

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau has launched its first-ever dedicated destination wedding promotion for the Indian market, marking a new chapter in strengthening tourism ties between the two neighbours.

The campaign is rolled out through a series of luxury multi-city wedding showcases in India, hosted in association with LINKIN REPS, positioning the island nation as a premier wedding destination.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a significant rise in the number of couples choosing the island for their weddings.

In response to a question asked by T3, Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, shared that the programme builds on already impressive momentum in the destination wedding segment. “Last year we doubled the numbers, hosting about 30 large weddings of Indian couples in Sri Lanka, each with more than 500 guests, plus another 50 smaller celebrations,” noted the Chairman. “It is a remarkable opportunity for wedding planners and organisers to consider Sri Lanka.”

He also shared that the wedding promotion is part of a broader tourism strategy targeting the Indian market. “India is our biggest tourist market. We’re reaching 100,000 visitors now and expect 500,000 Indian travellers to visit Sri Lanka,” shared Hewawasam.

With regards to popular Sri Lankan hotspots capable to hold Indian weddings, Hewawasam noted, “Indian weddings are already popular in Colombo and the southern belt, particularly in Hikkaduwa and Hambantota.

But we want to expand this to the East Coast which offer more stunning beaches and more exclusive locations.” Kandy, Dambulla, and Negombo remain traditional favourites for weddings.

There is also sharp increase in Indian couples choosing Sri Lanka’s beaches and heritage sites for exclusive pre-wedding shoots.

The country has also attracted weddings from the Indian diaspora in the Gulf region, with some events hosting as many as 750 guests over a week-long celebration. While Indian weddings form the bulk, European couples from Poland, Germany, and the UK are also drawn to Sri Lanka’s tropical charm.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s advantages for Indian weddings, Hewawasam noted that the country can cater to the full array of Indian couples, including those seeking religious ceremonies. “Sri Lanka is one of the few countries in South Asia where all Indian religious rituals can be performed. We are visa-free and better connected than most destinations in South Asia, and even beyond.”

He also highlighted the culinary teams capable of delivering regional Indian menus, including Jain, Sattvic, Halal, vegan, and gluten-free requirements.

Responding to growing demand for sustainable celebrations, many Sri Lankan properties now offer eco-friendly “green wedding” options with plastic-free design, local florals, and community performances delivered responsibly.

He further shared, “In the past two to three years, our entire tourism landscape has transformed. Indian wedding couples, as well as general tourists, are also evolving in their preferences. Today, we are not only equipped to host grand weddings but also more intimate celebrations, in line with what the new generation is seeking.”

India’s MICE market is another area of emphasis. Chairman told T3, “Colombo is now well-equipped for large MICE groups with extensive conference facilities and entertainment options. With visa-free entry and short flight times from India, we see increasing MICE traffic,” he said, noting Sri Lanka’s strong presence at recent MICE expos with over 35 participants.

Source: Travel Trends Today

- Agencies