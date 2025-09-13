Few showers expected in parts of the island today

The Meteorology Department states that a few spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in Eastern and Uva provinces after 1.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, the Department added.