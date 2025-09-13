Nepals Parliament dissolves as new PM sworn-in; polls set for March 2026

September 13, 2025   07:37 am

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives at the recommendation of newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, and announced fresh parliamentary elections for March 21, 2026.

Karki, 73, a former Chief Justice, was sworn in as Nepal’s first woman prime minister late Friday, ending days of turmoil after the KP Sharma Oli government collapsed amid violent nationwide protests. The unrest, triggered by a controversial social media ban, had forced Oli to step down earlier this week.

President Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Karki at Sheetal Niwas under Article 80 of the Constitution. Congratulating her, he said: “Hearty congratulations, you will succeed to save the country.”

The swearing-in was attended by Nepal’s chief justice, security chiefs, senior officials, diplomats and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai.

Soon after the ceremony, jubilant youths from the Gen Z protest movement gathered outside the president’s office, celebrating Karki’s elevation as a victory for their struggle.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages. “Congratulations to the first woman prime minister,” read one post.

Another user wrote: “Be successful, save and build the country. Thanks to Gen Z who made this happen.”

Karki’s appointment came after President Paudel held consultations with the military leadership, political parties, legal experts and civil society leaders, as well as youth protesters who spearheaded the uprising.

Nepal now faces the dual challenge of restoring order after the worst political violence in decades and preparing for fresh elections under Karki’s interim leadership.

Source: TOI
--Agencies 

