Deputy Minister clarifies provisions of Gaming Regulatory Authority Act

September 13, 2025   09:06 am

The Gaming Regulatory Authority Act will provide the necessary powers to establish an authority to regulate gaming activities in Sri Lanka, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando stated.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks while delivering a special explanation on the Act. 

He noted that the legislation empowers the Authority to examine the potential adverse impacts of gaming on society and to issue appropriate regulations in response.

Dr. Fernando emphasized that the primary purpose of the Act is to consolidate all existing laws related to gambling under a single framework and to establish an independent regulatory authority.

“This does not mean that the Authority will issue additional licenses for casinos or gambling establishments. The focus is on regulation. That regulation will define which gambling activities are permitted, the restrictions that apply, and matters such as the revocation or cancellation of licenses,” he clarified.

He further observed that gambling carries significant social and cultural implications. Therefore, the Authority will also be entrusted with the responsibility of assessing whether gambling has adverse effects on society and culture, in addition to its economic implications, and issuing necessary regulations accordingly.

“In simple terms, what this Act seeks to achieve is the regulation of gambling and all related activities under one law and through one independent authority,” Dr. Fernando added.

