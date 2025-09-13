Accomplice of Backhoe Saman arrested with firearm and ammunition

Police have arrested an accomplice of the underworld figure known as ‘Backhoe Saman’ in Gangeyaya, Embilipitiya.

Police Spokesman stated that the suspect was arrested along with a T-81 firearm, 97 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, and an army-type camouflage uniform.

The arrest was made following information obtained during investigations conducted by officers of the Western Province North Range Crimes Division.

Backhoe Saman, an organized criminal, is currently in custody and being questioned by authorities.