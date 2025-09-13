Arrest warrant issued for Weligama PS Chairman

September 13, 2025   10:55 am

The Matara Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara.

The order was issued when the case was called before Matara Chief Magistrate Chathura Dissanayake yesterday (12).

The warrant follows the chairman’s failure to appear in court in a case alleging that he threatened to kill National People’s Power Pradeshiya Sabha member and Attorney-at-Law Tharaka Nanayakkara.

A case has been filed against Wickramasekara under the Victims Protection Act for allegedly threatening Attorney-at-Law Nanayakkara, who contested the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha elections representing the National People’s Power.

When the case was taken up at the Matara Magistrate’s Court, the accused did not appear, said Ada Derana reporter. 

During the court proceedings, the accused did not appear, and a legal representative informed the court of his ill health. 

However, the warrant was issued due to the absence of his guarantors in court.

