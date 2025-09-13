Education Ministry issues official school term calendar for 2026

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the official school term calendar for the year 2026, applicable to all Government and Government-approved private schools.

Accordingly, the term calendar for Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim schools is as follows:

Sinhala and Tamil Schools

First Term

First Phase: 1 January 2026 to 13 February 2026 (Holidays: 14 February to 2 March 2026)

Second Phase: 3 March 2026 to 10 April 2026 (Holidays: 11 April to 19 April 2026)

Second Term

20 April 2026 to 24 July 2026

Third Term

First Phase: 27 July 2026 to 7 August 2026 (Holidays: 8 August to 6 September 2026)

Second Phase: 7 September 2026 to 4 December 2026

Muslim Schools

First Term

First Phase : 1 January 2026 to 13 February 2026 (Holidays: 14 February to 22 March 2026)

Second Phase : 23 March 2026 to 10 April 2026 (Holidays: 11 April to 19 April 2026)

: 23 March 2026 to 10 April 2026 (Holidays: 11 April to 19 April 2026) Third Phase: 20 April 2026 to 30 April 2026 (Holidays: 01 May to 03 May 2026)

Second Term

First Phase : 4 May 2026 to 26 May 2026 (Holidays: 27 May to 31 May 2026)

Second Phase: 1 June 2026 to 31 July 2026

Third Term