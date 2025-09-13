Education Ministry issues official school term calendar for 2026

Education Ministry issues official school term calendar for 2026

September 13, 2025   01:00 pm

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the official school term calendar for the year 2026, applicable to all Government and Government-approved private schools. 

Accordingly, the term calendar for Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim schools is as follows:

 

Sinhala and Tamil Schools

First Term

  • First Phase: 1 January 2026 to 13 February 2026 (Holidays: 14 February to 2 March 2026)
  • Second Phase: 3 March 2026 to 10 April 2026 (Holidays: 11 April to 19 April 2026)

 

Second Term

  • 20 April 2026 to  24 July 2026

 

Third Term

  • First Phase: 27 July 2026 to 7 August 2026 (Holidays: 8 August to 6 September 2026)
  • Second Phase:  7 September 2026 to 4 December 2026

 

Muslim Schools

First Term

  • First Phase: 1 January 2026 to 13 February 2026 (Holidays: 14 February to 22 March 2026)
  • Second Phase: 23 March 2026 to 10 April 2026 (Holidays: 11 April to 19 April 2026)
  • Third Phase: 20 April 2026 to 30 April 2026 (Holidays: 01 May to 03 May 2026)

 

Second Term

  • First Phase: 4 May 2026 to 26 May 2026 (Holidays: 27 May to 31 May 2026)
  • Second Phase: 1 June 2026 to 31 July 2026

 

Third Term

  • First Phase:  3 August 2026 to 2 September 2026 (Holidays: 3 September to 6 September 2026)
  • Second Phase:  7 September 2026 to 4 December 2026
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

CoPF calls for financial autonomy for Bribery Commission, AG's Dept (English)

CoPF calls for financial autonomy for Bribery Commission, AG's Dept (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.12

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.12

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.12

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.12

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM