Circular allowing decorations and accessories on buses cancelled

September 13, 2025   01:13 pm

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic has stated that the circular issued on 2 June 2023, which permitted decorations and accessories to be fitted to passenger transport buses, has been cancelled with effect from 9 September 2025.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe has informed all Deputy Commissioners, Chief Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Department of Motor Traffic District Offices of this decision via an internal circular.

 

Circular allowing decorations and accessories on buses cancelled by Adaderana Online

 

