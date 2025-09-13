Traffic restrictions on Colombo-Galle main road at Wadduwa

Police have issued a notice regarding traffic restrictions on the Colombo-Galle Main Road in the Wadduwa are due to the annual ‘Sri Dalada Perahera’ of the Daladawatta Purana Maha Viharaya in Thalpitiya, Wadduwa.

The Perahera is scheduled to commence tonight (13), featuring nearly 100 performances including traditional dance troupes and elephants. A large number of devotees are expected to attend, according to police.

During the Perahera’s procession, from 7:00 p.m. today (13 September) to 1:00 a.m. tomorrow (14 September), heavy traffic congestion is expected along the Colombo-Galle Main Road in the Wadduwa Police Division.

Accordingly, motorists and the general public are advised to use the following alternative routes:

Vehicles Traveling from Colombo to Galle -

• From the Panadura Clock Tower, proceed to Bandaragama via Alubomulla on the Horana Road.

• At the Bandaragama Junction, turn right onto Moronthuduwa Road, then turn left at Wadiyamankada Junction and proceed towards Galle via Kalutara.

Vehicles Traveling from Galle to Colombo -

• From Wadiyamankada Junction in the Kalutara North Police Division, proceed to Bandaragama via Moronthuduwa Road.

• At the Bandaragama Junction, turn left towards Alubomulla, proceed to Panadura, and turn right at the Panadura Clock Tower Junction to continue towards Colombo.