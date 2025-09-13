Traffic restrictions on Colombo-Galle main road at Wadduwa

Traffic restrictions on Colombo-Galle main road at Wadduwa

September 13, 2025   03:30 pm

Police have issued a notice regarding traffic restrictions on the Colombo-Galle Main Road in the Wadduwa are due to the annual ‘Sri Dalada Perahera’ of the Daladawatta Purana Maha Viharaya in Thalpitiya, Wadduwa.

The Perahera is scheduled to commence tonight (13), featuring nearly 100 performances including traditional dance troupes and elephants. A large number of devotees are expected to attend, according to police.

During the Perahera’s procession, from 7:00 p.m. today (13 September) to 1:00 a.m. tomorrow (14 September), heavy traffic congestion is expected along the Colombo-Galle Main Road in the Wadduwa Police Division. 

Accordingly, motorists and the general public are advised to use the following alternative routes:

 

Vehicles Traveling from Colombo to Galle -

• From the Panadura Clock Tower, proceed to Bandaragama via Alubomulla on the Horana Road.

• At the Bandaragama Junction, turn right onto Moronthuduwa Road, then turn left at Wadiyamankada Junction and proceed towards Galle via Kalutara.

 

Vehicles Traveling from Galle to Colombo -

• From Wadiyamankada Junction in the Kalutara North Police Division, proceed to Bandaragama via Moronthuduwa Road.

• At the Bandaragama Junction, turn left towards Alubomulla, proceed to Panadura, and turn right at the Panadura Clock Tower Junction to continue towards Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

CoPF calls for financial autonomy for Bribery Commission, AG's Dept (English)

CoPF calls for financial autonomy for Bribery Commission, AG's Dept (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.12

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.12

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.12

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.12

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM