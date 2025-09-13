Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arun Hemachandra has held a telephone conversation today with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi.

“I conveyed Sri Lanka’s concerns regarding the recent strikes and expressed the solidarity of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka,” he said.

The Deputy Minister said he also appreciated Qatar’s constructive role in mediation and humanitarian outreach at this critical time.

“We reaffirmed the importance of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the urgent need to safeguard peace and humanitarian relief,” Hemachandra said.

The Deputy Minister’s statement comes in the wake of Israel’s deadly strike on Doha this week, targeting Hamas’ political leadership in Doha.