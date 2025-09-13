Sri Lanka expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israels attack

Sri Lanka expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israels attack

September 13, 2025   04:07 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arun Hemachandra has held a telephone conversation today with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi.

“I conveyed Sri Lanka’s concerns regarding the recent strikes and expressed the solidarity of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka,” he said. 

The Deputy Minister said he also appreciated Qatar’s constructive role in mediation and humanitarian outreach at this critical time.

“We reaffirmed the importance of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the urgent need to safeguard peace and humanitarian relief,” Hemachandra said.

The Deputy Minister’s statement comes in the wake of Israel’s deadly strike on Doha this week, targeting Hamas’ political leadership in Doha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Ports Authority facing lawsuit over misuse of USD 24 million loan - COPE reveals (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement after vacating Wijerama residence (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

President meets top USTR officials, discuss potential US-SL trade deals (English)

CoPF calls for financial autonomy for Bribery Commission, AG's Dept (English)

CoPF calls for financial autonomy for Bribery Commission, AG's Dept (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.12

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.12

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.12

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.12

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM

Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes as opposition stage protest over proposed NCM