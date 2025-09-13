President Dissanayake congratulates Nepals Interim PM Sushila Karki

September 13, 2025   05:14 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, while expressing confidence that her leadership will guide Nepal towards a return to lasting peace and democracy.

“I convey my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Sushila Karki on her assumption of the Premiership of Nepal’s interim government.”

“We are confident that her leadership will guide Nepal towards a smooth return to lasting peace and democracy,” Dissanayake posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Karki, Nepal’s former Chief Justice, was officially sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of the country after she took the oath of office on Friday night. 

Her appointment came four days after her predecessor, KP Sharma Oli, quit following massive anti-corruption protests against his government. She is the first woman to hold the office of Nepal’s prime minister.

