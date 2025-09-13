Army deserter who shot dead 4 persons last month arrested by STF

September 13, 2025   07:33 pm

A former army soldier suspected of being involved in four murders, including the shooting death of a former prison officer in Bandaragama and the recent killing of two youths in Borella, has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Police stated that they have received information that the suspect was involved in the shooting and killing of four individuals within the month of August alone. 

The Joint Special Operations Unit of the STF camp in Sri Jayawardenapura had received information that the shooter in the murder of two youths in the Sirisara Uyana area of Borella on August 07 was hiding in the Siyambalanduwa area in Ampara.

Accordingly, the suspect in question was arrested in that area yesterday (12).

Further investigations into the suspect have revealed that he was also the shooter in the murder of former prison officer Lalith Kodagoda near the Thunodhiya Bridge in Bandaragama on August 21.

Police said that the arrested person is also suspected of being the shooter in the murder of the father-in-law of ‘Kudu Nilanga’ in the Alubogahawatta area in Panadura South on August 27.

Three of the shootings were carried out using T-56 assault rifles. 

Accordingly, the police also stated that four persons had died in the shootings carried out by the suspect on three occasions within the month of August alone.

When the suspect was arrested, the investigating officers also found more than 10 grams of the drug ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in his possession.

Police stated that they have received information that the suspect is a former army soldier who had deserted in 2015 and has close ties with underworld criminal figures including ‘Kudu Salindu’, ‘Dehibale Aiya’, ‘Dehibale Malli’ and ‘Weligama Sahan’. 

Police also said that they suspect that the arrested suspect has acted as their hired killer. 

He has been handed over to the Damana Police for further investigations.

