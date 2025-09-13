Solidarity and unity among all religions essential for justice and equality  PM

September 13, 2025   10:14 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that solidarity and unity among all religions is essential to building justice and equality in the country. 

She made these remarks while participating in the 118th annual festival of the historic national shrine of Our Lady of Matara, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

This year marks the 118th annual anniversary of the shrine. On this occasion, a special blessing ceremony was conducted by Rev. Dr. Jude Nishantha Silva, Bishop of Badulla, and Rev. Dr. Raymond Wickramasinghe, Bishop of Galle on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Thereafter, a special cordial meeting was held between the Prime Minister and interfaith leaders of the Matara region in the main hall of the shrine, the statement said.

Expressing her felicitations to the historic celebration of the shrine on behalf of the Government and His Excellency the President, the Prime Minister stated that it was a great privilege to take part in this occasion.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“The unity, justice, and equality uphold through solidarity and unity between this shrine and other religious places in the city is commendable. It should exist beyond Matara to the whole country. We need to carry out that example. I am grateful to all of your lordships and venerable theros for giving us that example. I also pray that you receive the strength and courage to continue this service for society and for social justice.”
  
The occasion was graced by the presence of Most Rev. Dr. Jude Nishantha Silva, Bishop of Badulla,  Most Rev. Dr. Raymond Wickramasinghe, Bishop of Galle; Very Rev. Fr. Michael Rajendram, Vicar General of Galle; Rev. Fr. Jude Sampath Wilegoda, Administrator of the Shrine of Our Lady of Mathara; Buddhist leaders including the Chief Incumbent of the Matara Kotuwe Ratnapala Pirivena and Maha Mantinda Pirivena, Shastravedi Panditha Ven. Indrananda Nayake Thero of Tissamaharama; Chief Incumbent of Kotuwegoda Jayasumanaramaya Temple, Ven. Yatigala Somatilaka Nayake Thero; together with the Venerable Maha Sangha, and interfaith leaders, Leader of the Opposition Mr. Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Ms. Saroja Paulraj,  Governor of the Southern Province Mr. Bandula Harischandra, along with a large number of distinguished invitees.

