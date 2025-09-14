Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (14), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces after 1.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.