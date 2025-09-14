DMT to launch quality inspections for long-distance buses from next month

September 14, 2025   07:49 am

The government has planned to launch an initiative requiring all long-distance buses to undergo a basic quality inspection before commencing operations. The new regulation is set to take effect from the beginning of next month.

In the initial phase, the inspections will be carried out under the supervision of the National Transport Commission (NTC), focusing on the Bastian Mawatha and Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC), the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) said.

The requirement will also extend to long-distance excursion buses, with authorities confirming that no tour bus will be approved without this inspection.

As a part of this initiative, buses traveling more than 100 kilometers must obtain a certificate of eligibility 48 hours prior to departure.

DMT is currently taking steps to issue the necessary guidelines for this through a circular.

When the process is expanded island-wide, the DMT will also inspect vehicle repair centers, conduct relevant checks, and issue suitability certificates.

Officials confirmed that measures are already underway to roll out this inspection system across the country.

